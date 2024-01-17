Bloomberg Revamps Global TV Lineup and Unveils New Studio for Morning Show

Changes are afoot at Bloomberg TV.

The financial news outlet Bloomberg Television today announced changes to its daily programming lineup in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions

As announced in November, Bloomberg Media will expand its flagship morning franchise Surveillance to include a new radio show hosted by longtime Bloomberg anchor Tom Keene and appoint current Balance of Power host Annmarie Hordern as Keene’s replacement on the TV edition. Keene isn’t leaving Bloomberg TV, however. His new weekly program will premiere on the network later this year.

Jonathan Ferro will continue to lead the TV edition of Bloomberg Surveillance with Lisa Abramowicz and now Hordern. Kailey Leinz will now co-host Balance of Power with Joe Mathieu.

Coinciding with the launch, Bloomberg will debut a new studio for Surveillance, which will broadcast live from Bloomberg’s global HQ in New York. ClickSpring Design collaborated with Bloomberg on the new space. All changes will be effective this coming Monday, Jan. 22.

Additionally, Bloomberg Technology, hosted by Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow, will move to the 11 a.m. ET hour. Bloomberg Markets: European Close, formerly airing in that hour, will end.

The daily feature from BTV’s marquee weekend program Wall Street Week, anchored by David Westin, will move to the 10 a.m. ET hour. Wall Street Week will continue to air on Fridays at 6 p.m. ET.

Bloomberg ETF IQ airing Mondays, Bloomberg Crypto airing Tuesdays, and Bloomberg Real Yield airing Fridays move to the Noon ET time slot on their respective days of the week.

Bloomberg Markets will move to 12:30 p.m. ET daily. Bloomberg Markets: The Close will air from 3-5 p.m. ET, hosted by Romaine Bostick. He’ll be joined by Alix Steel in the 3 p.m. ET hour, and Scarlet Fu at 4 p.m. ET.

Bloomberg TV will air the radio edition of Balance of Power in the 1 p.m. ET hour, and will also air Bloomberg Businessweek from Bloomberg Radio in the 2 p.m. ET hour, co-hosted by Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec.

“These programming changes better position Bloomberg TV to capture breaking news in real time, around the globe,” said Global Head of Bloomberg Television Julie Alnwick Mchale said in a statement. “Adding Bloomberg Radio’s “Businessweek” and “Balance of Power” to our already strong TV lineup will also allow us to better serve our video and audio audiences, and capitalize on Bloomberg’s unparalleled reach through our multiple platforms.”

Below, the revamped Bloomberg EMEA and APAC programming schedules:

EMEA:

• The day opens with Daybreak Middle East and Africa from 4 a.m. GMT co-hosted from Bloomberg’s studios in Dubai and Johannesburg.

• Tom Mackenzie becomes host of Daybreak Europe at 6 a.m. GMT.

• Anna Edwards, Guy Johnson and Kriti Gupta will become the co-hosts of Bloomberg Markets Today from 7-9 a.m. GMT.

• Francine Lacqua continues to anchor the daily weekday program The Pulse with Francine Lacqua and her long-format interviews show Leaders with Lacqua featuring exclusive conversations with high profile guests from the worlds of global business, economics, finance and politics.

APAC:

• The Asia programming day will now begin at 7 a.m. HKT, with Daybreak Australia moving to that new timeslot.

• The TV edition of Balance of Power will air globally at 6 a.m. HKT from Tuesday – Saturday. When the time change takes effect, Bloomberg TV will feature Bloomberg Originals programming in that time slot.