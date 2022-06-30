Black News Channel Executive Chloe Jones Joins CBS News Streaming as Senior EP

CBS News has named two new senior executive producers who will be tasked with overseeing live news programming on CBS News Streaming network.

Black News Channel executive producer Chloe Jones is joining CBS News Streaming as senior executive producer overseeing morning-through-midday programming. Prior to BNC, Jones rose up the ranks from production assistant to senior producer while holding roles at CNN, Fox News and Fox Business, and MSNBC. In those roles she covered everything from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to major news events including Hurricane Sandy, the London terror attacks, the shooting of Trayvon Martin, both 2008 and 2016 presidential election nights and the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

CBS News Streaming also announced the promotion of Tanya Mills to senior executive producer overseeing afternoon-through-evening programming for the AVOD service. Mills most recently led the service’s 12 p.m. ET live news program after joining CBS News in 2020.

Prior to joining CBS News, Mills held executive positions at the Turkish English-language broadcaster, TRT World, and Al Jazeera America.

Jones and Mills will both report to Rob Gifford in his role as vice president and managing editor, and the show executive producers, Sharon Doud, Heather Houry, Joe Spacek and Kenneth Tucker will report to Jones and Mills once this transition is complete.

“Chloe and Tanya take on these new roles as we continue to focus on serving our audience with live, up-to-date news coverage throughout the day,” CBS News Streaming svp Anthony Galloway said in a note to staff. “While our marquee live shows will continue to serve as destinations in our programming schedule, having two senior leaders working across the entire day will allow us to think more holistically about our news coverage—and better align our programming to meet our audience’s always-on expectation.”