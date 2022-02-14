Bengals Fan Bill Hemmer Takes ‘Excellent Adventure’ to Super Bowl 56

Bill Hemmer is a native Cincinnatian and lifelong fan of the city’s NFL team, the Bengals.

It’s been a rough go of it for the franchise. Prior to yesterday, the Bengals hadn’t played in the Super Bowl since the 1988 NFL season. So, when the rare opportunity presented itself, the Fox News anchor had to make the cross-country trip to L.A. to see his beloved squad take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The game was exciting, but the Bengals ultimately lost 23-20.

We caught up with Hemmer, who was still sore from the loss.

“Great team. Great season. A thrilling ride. Losing sucks,” he told us. He was impressed with the venue, however. “SoFi is the greatest venue in America. A new standard. Five billion dollars will do that.”

Hemmer, known for his “Bill’s Excellent Adventure” worldwide reporting in the early ’90s, kept track of his travels once again. Although instead of writing reports and submitting tapes to the Cincinnati CBS affiliate, Hemmer shared a few photos from Super Bowl Sunday.