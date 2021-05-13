BBC’s Larry Madowo Is Joining CNN International as a Nairobi-Based Correspondent

Notable news on the CNN staffing front: Larry Madowo is leaving the BBC to join CNN International as a Nairobi-based correspondent.

Madowo most recently served as the BBC’s North America correspondent based out of D.C., covering major U.S. news stories including the pandemic, the 2020 election and the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin. He also was a fill-in anchor for the BBC World News America that airs globally and on PBS stations across the U.S.

“From enterprise reporting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, to investigations into oil drilling in Namibia’s Kavango Basin, via a range of cultural and business stories across dedicated programming, Africa has never been more visible on CNN’s multiple platforms,” svp of international newsgathering and managing editor, EMEA Deborah Rayner said in a statement. “Larry is an experienced journalist whose expertise across politics, business, entertainment and hard news stories will play into our diverse coverage of East Africa and beyond.”

Madowo was born in Kenya, and started his broadcasting career at Kenya Television Network at the age of 20.

“I’ve enjoyed reporting from the U.S. and around the world, but it’s a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent,” Madowo added. “I have long admired CNN International’s award-winning coverage, and I’m honored to be joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN’s global audiences.”