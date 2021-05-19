At WarnerMedia Upfront, CNN Reveals New Series for 2021, 2022, and Renewals for Existing Series

WarnerMedia held its virtual upfront presentation Wednesday morning, and a few minutes were devoted to announcements about new CNN Original Series for 2021, 2022, as well as renewals for existing shows.

Three new CNN Original Series will premiere in 2021: History of the Sitcom (an 8-part docuseries), Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury (a six-part CNN Original Series), and Diana (working title – a 6-part series). All three were previously announced.

Six new CNN Original Series will premiere in 2022, including: Patagonia (working title), Nomad with Carlton McCoy (working title), Dark Was the Night: The Life of Hitler, LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy, and Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (a 4-part series).

CNN reiterated that Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy will return for a second season. Additionally, the network confirmed that This is Life with Lisa Ling has been renewed for an 8th season and will return this coming fall. United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell is also getting another season, its 7th, in 2022.

Both This is Life and United Shades have seen struggles in the ratings department as of late, but the network seems to be pleased enough with the content to give each one another go.

We spoke with CNN Originals chief Amy Entelis at length earlier today about CNN Original Series. Entelis oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Expect the Q&A to publish Thursday.