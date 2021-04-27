April 2021 Ratings: MSNBC Loses Prime Time Viewers, But Remains Second-Most-Watched Cable Network

In April 2021, MSNBC drew nearly 1.6 million total viewers, 227,000 adults 25-54 in prime time, 953,000 total day viewers, and 138,000 viewers in the demo during total day.

What does that mean? That represents a -12% dip in total prime time viewers, and a -4% drop among adults 25-54 in prime vs. the previous month. The network lost -7% of its total day audience, but actually gained +7% in the demo during total day. Like CNN, MSNBC benefited greatly from airing the Derek Chauvin murder trial in dayside, an event that brought younger news viewers to the network during daytime hours.

Additionally, MSNBC shed -22% of its total prime time audience, -32% of its A25-54 prime time audience, -26% of its total day viewership, and was -36% in the total day demo from April 2020 , which, to be fair, was MSNBC’s most-watched month ever in total day.

The year over year ratings trend for MSNBC wasn’t pretty, and that will likely continue to be the case as we approach summer.

Yes, MSNBC viewership is dipping in the Biden era, as we expected, but it remains the second-most-watched network on cable television. That was unheard of during the prior Democratic administration.

MSNBC beat CNN in total viewers, but finished third behind Fox News and CNN among adults 25-54.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for April 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 1,581,000 total viewers / 227,000 A25-54

The Rachel Maddow Show slipped to No. 4 on cable news in April, edged by Hannity (2.71 vs. 2.73 million total viewers), as well The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight in total viewers. TRMS also finished No. 4 in April among adults 25-54.

Morning Joe, after dominating post-election and the early part of the year, slipped to second place in total viewers and among adults 25-54. Additionally, each weekday show (4 p.m.-Midnight) beat CNN in total viewers.

