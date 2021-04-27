April 2021 Ratings: Fox News Dominates Competition, But Loses Viewers From March

Fox News was the most-watched cable network for the month of April, and out-performed MSNBC and CNN in total day and prime time among both total viewers and adults 25-54 for the second consecutive month.

In prime time, Fox delivered 2.2 million viewers, 368,000 in the 25-54 demographic. In total day, FNC garnered 1.2 million viewers, 214,000 adults 25-54.

How does that stack up against comparable months? Versus the prior month (March 2021), Fox News lost -7% of its average total prime time audience, -2% of its prime time audience from the demo, -4% total day viewers, but gained +3% of its A25-54 audience across the 24-hour day.

What about the year-over-year trend? Like MSNBC and CNN, the trend lines weren’t good. Fox shed -39% of its average total prime time audience, -45% of its audience from the prime time demo, dropped -46% in total day viewers and more than half in the total day demo (-52%). To be fair, April 2020 was Fox News’ most-watched month ever in prime time.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for April 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 2,236,000 total viewers / 368,000 A25-54

Total Day (Mon-Sun): 1,218,000 total viewers / 214,000 A25-54

During April, FNC claimed five of the top six cable news programs in overall viewers, four of the top five in the key 25-54 demo and comprised 59 of the top 100 cable telecasts.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the No. 1 cable news show of the month, both in total viewers (3 million) and among adults 25-54 (523,000). The Five leaped to second place in total viewers, ahead of Hannity, The Rachel Maddow Show and The Ingraham Angle. Hannity finished second in cable news among adults 25-54, ahead of The Five, TRMS and The Ingraham Angle.

The Five’s ascent up the ratings hierarchy was aided by breaking news coverage of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

Greg Gutfeld’s new late-night talk show Gutfeld! launched this month, and finished April as the most-watched show on cable in the 11 p.m. hour.