April 2021 Ratings: CNN Sheds Chunk of Prime Time Audience, But Chauvin Murder Trial Coverage Attracts Total Day Demo

For CNN, April 2021 will end up being a “good news, bad news” month. The bad news is CNN struggled in prime time, shedding a fair chunk of its audience from March (and as expected, losing viewers from April 2020). Compared to the prior month (March 2021), CNN fell -15% in average total prime time viewers, and fell -5% in the prime time demo.

The year-over-year trend is worse, as you might have guessed. CNN dropped -47% in total prime time viewers, -52% in the prime time demo, -42% in total day viewers and -48% in the total day demo.

Wall-to-wall coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, including live coverage of the White House coronavirus task force briefings most everyday in April 2020 brought CNN its largest average adults 25-54 audience since September 2005. Needless to say, there was bound to be a big year-over-year drop, and as you’ll see in forthcoming posts, CNN isn’t the only network losing traction from 2020.

The story wasn’t quite as dire in total day and dayside hours. Yes, CNN also shed -3% in total day viewers from March, however it grew an impressive +7% in the total day demo. It was also the top-rated network on all of cable for the month during the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. dayside daypart. This month-to-month growth in non-prime time hours among younger/more casual news viewers can directly be attributed to wall-to-wall coverage of the Derek Chauvin murder trial in April.

CNN finished third on cable news in total viewers, and second among adults 25-54 for the month of April. It was edged by Fox News in the total day demo by just +9,000 viewers.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for April 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 1,030,000 total viewers / 276,000 A25-54

Total Day (Mon-Sun): 786,000 total viewers / 205,000 A25-54

The Lead with Jake Tapper was the top-rated cable news show in the 4 p.m. hour among adults 25-54, while Erin Burnett Outfront won the 7 p.m. hour in the demo.

Most of CNN’s daytime news shows won their respective hours among adults 25-54, with a boost from daytime murder trial coverage, and Jim Acosta got off to a good start on weekends, winning his new 3-6 p.m. ET time period among adults 25-54.

Here’s CNN press release, where it highlights its performance in the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daypart: