Andrea Mitchell to Receive Top Award From International Center for Journalists

Andrea Mitchell will be receiving yet another award for her long, decorated career in journalism.

The International Center for Journalists will honor NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent with the ICFJ Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism. She will receive the award at the ICFJ Tribute to Journalists 2022 event on Nov. 10 in Washington, D.C.

“Andrea Mitchell is one of the most important journalists of our lifetimes, and we are proud to honor her with the ICFJ Founders Award,” said ICFJ President Sharon Moshavi. “From keeping us informed about the vital diplomacy happening right now to resolve the Ukraine war to breaking news about political developments for decades, Andrea Mitchell does it all. And she does it better than just about anyone.”

In addition to her role as the network’s top voice on U.S. foreign policy, Mitchell is host of MSNBC’s weekday show Andrea Mitchell Reports. She also reports on intelligence and national security issues across all NBC News and MSNBC programming.

Over a career spanning 55 years, Mitchell has covered some of the top international stories from North Korea, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the Balkans, Pakistan and Haiti, among many others.

In May 2021, she conducted the first television interview with Antony Blinken after his confirmation as U.S. secretary of state.