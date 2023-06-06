Anderson Cooper to Moderate Live CNN Town Hall Featuring Former Gov. Chris Christie

CNN has announced its fourth live CNN Republican presidential town hall, and it will feature the newest entrant into the 2024 race: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Anderson Cooper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with the former governor and two-time presidential candidate on Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET from New York.

Christie, who served as Governor of New Jersey from 2010-2018, officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday evening from New Hampshire. Next Monday, he’ll take questions from Cooper and a live audience comprised of Republicans from the first four states to vote in the GOP primary race as well as from voters in New Jersey and New York who say they plan to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

This event continues CNN’s slate of Presidential Town Halls produced as part of the network’s coverage of the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump kicked off the slate in May, and was followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nicki Haley this past Sunday. Former Vice President Mike Pence will be featured in a live CNN town hall this coming Wednesday, and will be followed by Christie next Monday.