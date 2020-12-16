Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Team Up to Host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for a 4th Consecutive Year

No crowd, no problem. CNN has announced that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will team up to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special for a 4th consecutive year.

Cooper and Cohen will be live from Times Square once again, and the special will air Monday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will take over the broadcast at 12:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. CT, as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

Unlike prior years which had large crowds of revelers, this year’s event will be closed to the public.

CNN says it is encouraging all to watch from the safety of their own homes, as there is no public audience for this in Times Square.

CNN performances and appearances will include John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

The program will also feature CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Gary Tuchman, and Bill Weir from locations around the world.

