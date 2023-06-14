AccuWeather Appoints New CEO

It’s the end of an era at weather news powerhouse AccuWeather.

The weather news service today announced that Steven Smith has been named Accuweather CEO, effective immediately. He takes over as CEO from AccuWeather’s founder, Dr. Joel N. Myers, who will become Executive Chairman, a new strategic leadership role.

The senior leadership evolution is part of a calculated succession plan that the company has been working toward over the past two years, the company said. Myers, a legend in the weather news business, will remain actively involved and will focus more on high-level strategy, new product development, innovation, and business development, while Smith will oversee business operations and will focus on growth opportunities to drive future success.

“Steve and I have been working in lockstep on this succession plan to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Now that the time has come, it is with great pleasure that I make his appointment official,” Myers said in a statement. “Steve has been by my side leading the growth and transformation of AccuWeather for over 25 years, and I am proud to say that the student has become the master. He has been instrumental in our success, and this new appointment reflects my full confidence in his leadership of this great company I founded over 60 years ago.”

Smith, who had most recently been serving as President of AccuWeather, began his career at the company as a forecasting intern in 1997 and upon his college graduation became a staff meteorologist, providing real-time weather consultation for a variety of AccuWeather clients in the media and commercial sector.

After holding myriad staff positions, Smith became a member of the executive management team with his promotion to Chief Information Officer in 2007, helping to lay the groundwork for additional product development. In 2013, Myers promoted Smith to Chief Digital Officer, where he oversaw the digital consumer business, including the growth of AccuWeather mobile and the ability to reach a new global audience. Smith was then promoted to President, Digital Media in 2015, and to President of AccuWeather in 2019.

In addition to AccuWeather’s consumer division, other highlights from Smith’s tenure as President include the brokering of strategic investments such as the acquisition of global air quality company Plume Labs, the diversification and growth of various business units including the AccuWeather TV Network, and the launch of the AccuWeather NOW streaming service.

“Carrying the mantel of such an authentic brand as AccuWeather is an awesome responsibility, and one that I embrace wholeheartedly,” added Smith. “I am fortunate that I will continue to have Joel and the rest of our visionary leadership team by my side as we build upon our legacy of superior accuracy and write this exciting next chapter in AccuWeather’s history together.”