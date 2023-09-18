ABC’s Nightline-Branded Streaming Newsmagazine Returns for Season 2 on Hulu

ABC News’ weekly streaming newsmagazine Impact x Nightline is returning for a second season, debuting Thursday, September 21 on Hulu.

The new season, streaming Thursdays this fall, features investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, plus correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more. The new season takes viewers into the field each week to examine today’s headlines.

“Impact x Nightline is an excellent example of ABC News’ commitment to delivering the most thorough and relevant reporting to our audience, allowing viewers a front-row seat to the stories that shape the ever-evolving news cycle,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

Impact x Nightline ep Eman Varoqua added, “Our team is constantly searching for the story angle that the viewer has never heard. The viewer might know the story’s headline, but every episode will leave them with a new perspective and understanding.”

In the first episode of the new season, ABC News multiplatform reporter Ashan Singh documents the life of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur on the 27th anniversary of his death and the unsolved drive-by shooting that killed him. Through examination of newly released body camera footage from a police raid in his murder investigation, the program looks at where his case stands today and why so many conspiracy theories exist about his death.

Upcoming highlights of the new season include Diane Sawyer and congressional correspondent Rachel Scott uncovering the stories of pregnant women who have medical emergencies in states with abortion bans and the providers caught in a dangerous web as they try to help them; correspondent Matt Rivers embedding with the Mexican police unit that tracks down American “gringo” fugitives; Nightline anchor Juju Chang diving deep into a deadly New York City fentanyl ring and examining the new, controversial tactics prosecutors are taking to curb the devastating epidemic; Good Morning America weekend anchor Janai Norman exploring the exploding $3 trillion industry of counterfeit goods, diving into “super fakes,” luxury counterfeit handbags; and much more.

This second season follows the program’s award-winning premiere season, where it won seven journalism awards, including a Walter Cronkite Award, Deadline Club Award and two National Headliner Awards.

Eman Varoqua is executive producer, and Candace Smith Chekwa is senior broadcast producer. Impact x Nightline is overseen by Justin Dial, vice president of Streaming News and Reena Mehta, senior vice president of Streaming and Digital Content. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.