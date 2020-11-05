ABC Shows Voters in Nation of Georgia During Report About Voting in U.S. State of Georgia

During its election coverage, ABC News confused voters from the Eurasian nation of Georgia with those from the U.S. state of Georgia.

Twitter quickly noted that one of the images that had aired during the hour-long broadcast showing a line of voters lining up outside, was actually taken in the city Tbilisi, Georgia; not in the U.S. city of Atlanta, Ga.

.@ABC mistakes #Atlanta, GA to the republic of #Georgia while reporting #elections On the right you can see N55 public school in Tbilisi. pic.twitter.com/6mqtulgDFn — Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) November 5, 2020

An ABC News spokesperson told TVNewser: “We have fixed the incorrect b-roll that ran briefly in an update on ABC News Live this morning and apologize to our viewers for the mistake.”

