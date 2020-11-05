ABC

ABC Shows Voters in Nation of Georgia During Report About Voting in U.S. State of Georgia

By A.J. Katz Comment

During its election coverage, ABC News confused voters from the Eurasian nation of Georgia with those from the U.S. state of Georgia.

Twitter quickly noted that one of the images that had aired during the hour-long broadcast showing a line of voters lining up outside, was actually taken in the city Tbilisi, Georgia; not in the U.S. city of Atlanta, Ga.

 

An ABC News spokesperson told TVNewser: “We have fixed the incorrect b-roll that ran briefly in an update on ABC News Live this morning and apologize to our viewers for the mistake.”

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement