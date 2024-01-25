ABC News’ What Would You Do? Returns for Season 16

What Would You Do?, the hidden-camera series that looks into how people react when in uncomfortable situations, returns to ABC for its 16th season on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

Hosted by ABC News’ John Quiñones, the popular series this season will welcome guest correspondents Sara Haines, co-host of ABC’s The View, and W. Kamau Bell, cultural commentator and former host of the CNN Original Series, United Shades of America, as they observe how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

In the season premiere, bystanders grapple with a schoolteacher’s side hustle on an adult-content site, objections to immigrants applying for work at a local coffee shop, a deli staffer dealing with a rude customer, breastfeeding in public and a man bothering a woman at the gym while working out.

“The staying power of ‘What Would You Do?’ can be summed up simply: it is the search for the hero inside all of us,” ABC News senior ep David Sloan said in a statement. “For nearly two decades, John Quiñones has artfully gone on this search to see who steps up and who steps away when ordinary people are confronted with an ethical dilemma. It’s about pure intentions that spark thoughtful conversations and make for provocative and compelling television.”

The award-winning series is produced by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Television Alternative, with Michaela Dowd and Grant Kahler as executive producers.