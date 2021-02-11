ABC News to Launch Six-Episode, Weekly Prime Time Series Focusing on Black Life in America

ABC News is poised to launch the first network prime time newsmagazine focusing on Black life in America.

The weekly, six-episode series, Soul of a Nation, will launch Tuesday nights in March, and presents viewers with a window into realities of Black life in the U.S., and dive deeper into what’s an important moment of racial reckoning.

Each episode will explore a specific theme, including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd’s death.

Jemele Hill and Marsai Martin and others are among the roster of special guest hosts for each episode with interviews and reporting by ABC News anchors and correspondents, including Adrienne Bankert, Linsey Davis, T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, David Scott and Pierre Thomas and ESPN’s Michael Wilbon.

Soul of a Nation travels across the country, unpacking issues critical to Black Americans through intimate storytelling. Every episode will bridge the past, present and future through a variety of voices and experiences from athletes, entertainers, performers and screenwriters, including Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, Deon Cole, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Mo’Ne Davis, Danny Glover, David Alan Grier, Wood Harris, Janaya Future Khan, Renee Montgomery, Sylvia Obell, Jeneé Osterheldt, Chris Paul, John Ridley, Saweetie, Michael Yo, The Undefeated’s Domonique Foxworth, Soraya McDonald, Marc Spears and Justin Tinsley and ESPN’s Lisa Salters and Maria Taylor.

“We’re excited to expand enterprising Black storytelling and the celebration of Black culture beyond the month of February,” said co-executive producer Eric Johnson. “Viewers of all backgrounds, regardless of race, will be moved, educated and inspired by the broad range of stories and topics shared on this show.”

Series creator Marie Nelson is senior vp of integrated content at ABC News.

“ABC News is proud to partner with ABC Entertainment to host Soul of a Nation, a primetime convening place for diverse audiences to call home,” Nelson said in a statement. “It’s 2021 and the demands of this time call upon the media community to grant Black viewers more opportunities to see their lives reflected in all of its complexity and to present all of our audience access points to gain understanding,”

Episodes of Soul of a Nation can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

