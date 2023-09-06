ABC News Signs Dr. Darien Sutton as Medical Correspondent

ABC News is beefing up its medical unit in light of the announcement that Dr. Darien Sutton is joining the team as a medical correspondent.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the news Wednesday morning, saying Sutton will be reporting across all programming and based in New York.

A board-certified emergency medicine physician who has worked in New York and Los Angeles ER’s, Dr. Sutton started his clinical career as a resident at Bellevue Hospital in New York and is a dual graduate of New York University, where he completed his MD at the School of Medicine and his Masters of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business. He is the recipient of the Academic Excellence in Emergency Medicine award, American Medical Association National Scholar award and Guggenheim Academic Achievement Award.

Sutton joins a medical unit that includes chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and executive producer Eric Strauss.

Read Godwin’s note to staff below.

Good morning, ABC News.

I am excited to announce that Dr. Darien Sutton has joined ABC News as a medical correspondent reporting across all programs and platforms based in New York City.

Dr. Darien is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who worked in emergency rooms in New York during the first COVID-19 surge as well as in Los Angeles during its surge. He began his career with ABC News during his residency as an intern and came back to the network as a contributor during the height of the pandemic. During this time, he covered a broad range of health and science stories, such as COVID and its variants, medical interventions, therapeutics, FDA approvals, guidelines for screening, and healthcare disparities, breaking news research, public health management, and education of chronic disease.

Dr. Darien started his clinical career as a resident at Bellevue Hospital in New York, where he developed his passion for addressing the systemic inequities of the American healthcare system. He is a dual graduate of New York University, where he completed his MD at the School of Medicine and his Masters of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business and is the recipient of the Academic Excellence in Emergency Medicine award, American Medical Association National Scholar award and Guggenheim Academic Achievement Award. He has amassed over two million loyal social media followers by posting about important health issues affecting people across the country.

As we begin to see an uptick in COVID numbers across the country, we are reminded that medical issues are at the forefront of our viewers’ minds. I look forward to Dr. Darien’s continued expertise as he joins our stellar Medical Unit led by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and executive producer Eric Strauss to continue serving our audience with clear and straightforward health and wellness reporting.

Please join me in congratulating Dr. Darien Sutton.

Kim