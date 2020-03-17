ABC News Replaces GMA’s Third Hour With a Daily Coronavirus Special

ABC’s Amy Robach will host a new hour of news devoted to coronavirus starting tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/PT. Pandemic: What You Need to Know temporarily replaces episodes of “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.”

ABC says the special will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Since late last week MSNBC has produced a daily news-use-can-use special including viewer emails, hosted by Joshua Johnson and Chris Jansing, along with a host of medical professionals. That show has also been airing at 1 p.m. ET.

And yesterday, Fox News also launched a 1 p.m. ET hour called Coronavirus Pandemic: Questions Answered. It’s anchored by Harris Faulkner. It temporarily replaces Outnumbered: Overtime.

“Pandemic: What You Need to Know” is produced by ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news network. The 1 p.m. broadcast will re-air at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

