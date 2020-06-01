ABC News Promotes Zohreen Shah to Multi-Platform Reporter

Zohreen Shah, a 2020 presidential campaign producer/reporter for ABC News, has been promoted to the role of ABC News multi-platform reporter, based in Los Angeles.

ABC News L.A. bureau chief David Herndon announced the news this morning in a memo to staff.

Shah joined ABC News last year, and in her role as a campaign embed, traveled to 25 states in less than a year and covered the campaigns for Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and Michael Bloomberg.

Shah joined ABC News in 2019 from KTTV-TV, where she was a reporter covering top local stories in the L.A. market, including the San Bernadino massacre, the Porter Ranch gas leak, and the Led Zeppelin copyright trial.

Prior to joining KTTV, Shah previously worked for KSWB in San Diego and KTXL in Sacramento where she reported on many topics including the State Capitol, city hall, wildfires and crime stories.

