ABC News Promotes Mary Bruce to Chief White House Correspondent

ABC News is promoting senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce to the role of chief White House correspondent.

The network has been without a chief White House correspondent since January, when Cecilia Vega left the network for a 60 Minutes correspondent role. Bruce becomes her permanent replacement, a move that frankly makes sense.

Bruce joined ABC News’ Washington D.C. team 15 years ago as a desk assistant. She worked her way up the producer ranks before being named congressional correspondent in November 2015. She was promoted to senior congressional correspondent in September 2017, before attaining her most recent role as senior White House correspondent in the run up to the 2020 presidential election.

Amid all the reporting and producing for ABC News linear and ABC News Radio alike, Bruce took one for the team along the way. In 2010, she was injured in a car accident along with ABC News correspondent Abbie Boudreau as the two were on their way to a story in Virginia.

“I am incredibly proud of Mary’s accomplishments, and I know she will continue to bring her reputable and in-depth reporting to every program and platform, especially with another important election season underway,” ABC News chief Kim Godwin said in a statement. “Please join me in congratulating Mary on this well-deserved role.”