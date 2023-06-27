ABC News Names Molly Shaker Executive Producer of Special Events

Molly Shaker has been named executive producer of special events at ABC News.

In this role, Shaker will be responsible for daily events coverage working closely with Marc Burstein, the longtime senior ep of ABC News Special Events, along with the entire special events team, as well as planning and producing major tentpole events for the upcoming 2024 campaign season and beyond.

Before this promotion, Shaker was a senior producer at ABC News Live, a role she has held since 2020.

Below is Burstein’s note to staff announcing Shaker’s promotion.

I’m delighted to announce Molly Shaker has joined the Special Events team as executive producer. Molly’s career rise at ABC News is truly inspiring. She began as a script coordinator at “Good Morning America” in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks, working on every daypart – from writing and updating morning scripts to field producing and traveling the world – on many of the biggest stories in the last decade.

Molly traveled frequently with the “GMA” anchor team, contributing to the on-the-ground coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Manchester concert explosion, the Brussels bombings, and election night coverage at former President Donald Trump’s headquarters as well as his inauguration. Molly has also covered many other major news events related to our climate coverage, including in Iceland and Brazil.

More recently, many of you know Molly from her outstanding work as a senior producer at ABC News Live, which she joined in 2020. Molly has been a line producer on the morning shift, working very closely with Diane Macedo and the morning team. She has expertly led the team in TV31 through everything from planned programs to continuous coverage during breaking news moments.

As we enter the heart of another political season, where breaking news waits for no one, I’m excited for Molly to bring her well-honed skills to the fantastic Special Events team. She will work closely with me and the entire team on daily events coverage, as well as planning and producing major tentpole events for the upcoming campaign season and beyond.

Please join me in congratulating Molly on her new role.

Marc