ABC News Lands GOP Primary Debate in January

January is shaping up to be a busy, debate-heavy month for 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

On Thursday evening, ABC News in partnership with Hearst-owned New Hampshire ABC station WMUR-TV announced they’ll co-host a GOP primary debate on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

“ABC News is excited to host this Republican debate with our partners in the nation’s first primary state of New Hampshire,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. “Our powerhouse political team has been working hard on this debate to provide our audience with the opportunity to hear from the candidates at this decisive moment in the primary race.”

WMUR-TV president and gm Andrew Vrees added, “WMUR has a long history of producing debates in New Hampshire and doing them right. ABC News has been our strongest partner, and we look forward to a successful New Hampshire Primary Debate with them and our other 2024 debate partners.”

ABC’s announcement comes just two days after CNN announced it will host two GOP presidential primary debates next month — Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Sunday, Jan. 21 in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively.

Additional details about the ABC News-WMUR-TV debate, format, qualifications, moderators, as well as the network’s coverage surrounding the debate will be announced at a later time.