ABC News Forced to Make Job Cuts

Unfortunate news to report this Thursday afternoon: ABC News has been forced to make layoffs today that are part of a restructuring and job cuts across the entire Walt Disney Company.

According to a well-placed source, the Thursday layoffs at ABC News impact “a low single digit percentage” of the total network’s work force, and the cuts are being made across multiple divisions. ABC News employs roughly 1,400 people.

Those who have been let go will end their tenures at ABC News in early 2021.

It is unknown whether high-level talent, executives are casualties to these cuts.

HuffPo media reporter Yashar Ali was first to report this news of the layoffs.

All of the news networks have had to lay off people this year, it was only a matter of time that this would happen at ABC.

ABC News’ parent Walt Disney Co. has had a very difficult year. The Parks division has had to lay off thousands of staffers since the explosion of the coronavirus. The Disney TV Group reportedly also made job cuts on Thursday, as part of a major restructuring. Radio Disney said that it was closing up shop. ESPN made a significant number of job cuts in November.

