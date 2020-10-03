ABC News Contributor Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus, In-Studio Colleagues May Have Been Exposed

Former New Jersey governor-turned-ABC News political analyst Chris Christie announced on Twitter Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie was assisting the president with his presidential debate not long before joining ABC News in-studio coverage of the debate this past Tuesday.

With that in mind, it’s possible that Christie spread the virus to other ABC Newsers who were on-set that night, including ABC News political contributor Yvettte Simpson, who, along with World News Tonight anchor David Muir, sat closest to Christie during in-studio coverage.

Anchors George Stephanopoulos, Linsey Davis, fellow contributors Rahm Emanuel, and Sara Fagen were also in-studio, though seated a bit further away from Christie at that point.

One also has to take stage managers, producers, make-up staffers into account.

ABC News has announced via its Twitter account that Christie will not appear in the network’s studio again until he’s cleared by a doctor.

This morning Governor Chris Christie announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He was last in our TV3 studio on Tuesday, and he won’t appear in our studio again until he’s cleared by a doctor, following guidance from the CDC and local health officials. (1/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) October 3, 2020

We reached out to ABC News earlier today to understand its testing protocols. While they have yet to respond to us directly, they did tweet out the following:

Anyone on our staff in direct contact with the Governor as defined by the CDC will self-isolate for 14 days. We wish the Governor a speedy recovery. (2/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) October 3, 2020

