ABC News Contributor Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus, In-Studio Colleagues May Have Been Exposed

Former New Jersey governor-turned-ABC News political analyst Chris Christie announced on Twitter Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie was assisting the president with his presidential debate not long before joining ABC News in-studio coverage of the debate this past Tuesday.

With that in mind, it’s possible that Christie spread the virus to other ABC Newsers who were on-set that night, including ABC News political contributor Yvettte Simpson, who, along with World News Tonight anchor David Muir, sat closest to Christie during in-studio coverage.

Anchors George Stephanopoulos, Linsey Davis, fellow contributors Rahm Emanuel, and Sara Fagen were also in-studio, though seated a bit further away from Christie at that point.

 

One also has to take stage managers, producers, make-up staffers into account.

ABC News has announced via its Twitter account that Christie will not appear in the network’s studio again until he’s cleared by a doctor.

We reached out to ABC News earlier today to understand its testing protocols. While they have yet to respond to us directly, they did tweet out the following:

