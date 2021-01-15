ABC | Revolving Door

ABC News Chief Political Analyst Matthew Dowd Is Leaving the Network

ABC News chief political analyst and special correspondent Matthew Dowd announced on social media this evening that he is leaving the network, effective Jan. 31.

Dowd was the chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney ’04 presidential campaign before joining ABC News in December 2007 as a political contributor. He was elevated to the role of ABC News special correspondent in February 2013 , and was later named the network’s chief political analyst.

Over his 13 years at ABC, Dowd was a consistent presence across all of the network’s political programming, including special event broadcasts (election nights, inaugurations, impeachments, etc.), as well as the network’s Sunday public affairs series This Week.

