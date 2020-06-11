ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams Responds to His A&E Show Live PD Being Cancelled

Dan Abrams, the one-time MSNBC host/general manager-turned-ABC News chief legal analyst and host of A&E’s now-cancelled hit series Live PD, reacted to the cancellation of his show last night on Twitter.

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

I am going to finally go to sleep but I just want to say one more thing to the #LivePDNation. Thank you for making this so much more than a tv show. You created a huge community of kind, caring people with whom I hope to stay in touch with in this next chapter. More tomorrow. . . — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

I had been preparing to answer questions about the #LivePD footage of the death of Javier Ambler when the show was canceled. But the issues are still critical so here are responses to various questions I’ve been asked (and thoughts on the end of the show). https://t.co/gSb9b3OxaT — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

As noted in the tweet above, Abrams wrote a piece this morning for LawandCrime.com, one of his Abrams Media Network properties, about the Live PD video of the controversial death of 40-year-old former postal worker Javier Ambler.

“Even though the show isn’t coming back, I still felt it critical to address the important questions I have been asked—questions that I had been preparing to answer publicly when the show abruptly ended,” he said.

Abrams writes:

Javier Ambler was involved in a 22-minute pursuit with officers on March 28, 2019 in Texas which culminated in his vehicle crashing. He was then tased four times by police, was heard screaming “save me” and “I can’t breathe,” became unresponsive and then tragically died. After seeing the disturbing body cam footage of the incident, so many rightly want to understand how this happened and what role Live PD played in the investigation, particularly in light of some inaccurate and misleading reporting on the incident. Before I get to that, let me say that having watched Javier’s parents in TV interviews, my heart breaks for them and their loss. I wish there was more we, I, could do for them… which leads to the questions being asked of Live PD and me. 1) Did Live PD cameras capture footage of the incident? Yes. While I never saw the footage myself, Live PD was on scene with Williamson County deputies when the incident occurred. 2) Did it occur during a Live PD show? No. The show was on hiatus when the incident occurred and the show was filming for future episodes. It never aired on the show. 3) Why didn’t Live PD air it? Because it involved a fatality and A&E standards and practices didn’t permit us to show a fatality on the show. 4) Was this the only footage of the incident? No. Body cam footage from officers at the scene has now been made public and had been used in the investigation. 6) Why not? Live PD had a long standing policy to only keep footage for a few weeks absent a specific legal request to retain it and all of the departments we followed were aware of that policy. The reason for this policy was so that we did not become an arm of law enforcement attempting to use Live PD videos to prosecute citizens seen on the footage. Live PD was there to chronicle law enforcement, not to assist the police as a video repository for prosecuting alleged criminals. In this particular case, the Williamson County Sheriff apparently requested that Live PD retain the video pending an investigation. Live PD did just that for three months until June 2019 when the Williamson County Sheriff informed Live PD attorneys that their investigation was complete using the body cam footage that they had.

Abrams closes his piece by asking and answering the question: “How are you feeling now that the show has been cancelled?”

I am frustrated and sad because I truly believed in the mission of the show to provide transparency in policing. I completely agree with advocates calling for more body cams on officers and more uniform rules for their use. It seems to me that the antidote to bad policing and officers is transparency and that means more body cams and more shows like Live PD. It’s important to distinguish Live PD from a show like Cops that just presented a highlight reel of crazy moments. Live PD was totally different — following the officers in real time, in their real environments showing the nerves, the adrenaline, the bad, the good, and often the mundane and boring. I will miss it all.

