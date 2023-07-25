ABC News and PBS NewsHour Among National Press Club Award Winners

The National Press Club, the leading voice for press freedom in the United States and abroad, announced the winners of its prestigious National Press Club Journalism Awards. ABC News and PBS NewsHour are among this year’s honorees.

ABC News won for its breaking news coverage following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, while PBS NewsHour earned its award for its on-the-ground reporting in Ukraine.

National Press Club President Eileen O’Reilly announced the winners on Tuesday morning, saying, “The National Press Club Journalism Awards celebrate the very best in journalism.”

She added, “It was inspiring to read and listen to exceptional reporting. These journalists are clearly fulfilling their obligations to serve the public.”

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal led all press organizations in winning in four categories.

NBC News also came out as a winner receiving the Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting – Broadcast Award. NBC’s win was a collaboration with The Pulitzer Center and the Southeast Asia Globe for their reporting on monkey poachers being enriched by the race for a Covid vaccine.

NBC News also earned Honorable Mentions awards in the Consumer Journalism-Broadcast category and in the Michael A. Dornheim Award category.

NBC News journalists Vicky Nguyen, Joe Enoch, Adiel Kaplan, Jean Lee, and Jamie Nguyen earned the Consumer Journalism-Broadcast honorable mentions for their Frontover Dangers report. While a team of journalists from NBC News, The Washington Post, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, and Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism earned the Michael A. Dornheim award for their reporting on the Pentagon knowing its contractors for overseas bases have engaged extensively in trafficking workers despite ‘zero tolerance.’

The winners will be celebrated at the 50th Annual Journalism Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 30, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.