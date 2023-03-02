ABC News Adds Jay O’Brien as Multiplatform Reporter

ABC News is adding Jay O’Brien as a Washington, D.C.-based multiplatform reporter.

O’Brien has been reporting on a freelance basis for ABC News since November of last year. Since that time, he has reported from Capitol Hill covering the 2022 midterm elections and the transition of power in the House for ABC News Live, including the dramatic election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy to House Speaker.

O’Brien was part of the breaking news team covering the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. Additionally, he covered the impact of young voters on the electoral process during the 2022 midterms and interviewed Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about staffing shortages due to the public’s response to excessive use of force by police.

Before joining ABC News, O’Brien was a reporter at WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Fla, and prior to that, he was an anchor at KAGS-TV in Bryan, Texas.