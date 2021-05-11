ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC Will Announce Week 1 NFL Matchups on Their Respective Network Morning Shows

The networks that have NFL broadcast rights will break the news of their week one matchups on their respective morning shows.

The Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer reports Disney will announce the week 1 Monday Night Football matchup Wednesday on Good Morning America.

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

News: nearly 12 hours before the official NFL schedule release, Disney’s Good Morning America will be allowed to announce the Week One “Monday Night Football” matchup tomorrow morning. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 11, 2021

Fox is getting into the act as well. Fellow SBJ reporter John Ourand reports that Fox Sports will break its Week 1 NFL slate of game on Fox & Friends, as well as on local Fox stations and FS1.

Fox Sports will break its Week 1 NFL slate on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” local Fox stations and FS1 Wednesday morning, too. Full NFL schedule will be released at 8pm Wednesday. https://t.co/oEA4795JZ3 — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 11, 2021

Additionally, TVNewser can report that CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson will appear on CBS This Morning’s What to Watch segment with Vlad Duthiers Wednesday to announce CBS’s week 1 NFL matchups.

Finally, the week 1 NBC Sunday Night Football matchup and the Thursday Night NFL Kickoff Game matchup will be announced Wednesday on Today. SNF studio host Mike Tirico will join the program to announce and break down the matchups.