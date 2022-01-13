ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced the news during Thursday’s broadcast.

“We do want to mention that she’s fully vaccinated, she’s boosted, but she still did contract Covid-19,” said Robach.

“She is doing OK, she did get some mild symptoms, but she’s resting, she is fine and we just wanted to share that,” Holmes added.

Dr. Ashton, who’s currently in Los Angeles on assignment, has been a consistent presence on the third hour of Good Morning America since it was rebranded as GMA3: What You Need to Know during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. What You Need to Know actually launched as a daily Covid-19 special in March 2020, but has since expanded into a daytime news hour that includes coverage of additional human interest and news stories, not limited to the coronavirus.

“We wish her the very best,” said Robach. “And a speedy recovery.”