Here’s How the News Networks are Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month

Since 1992, the entirety of May has been set aside to observe Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. And all the major broadcast news networks have monthlong programming initiatives planned across their linear and digital platforms to commemorate this federally-recognized cultural celebration.

Here’s a round-up of some of the AANHPI-themed programming you can expect to see this month.

ABC News

Good Morning America: ABC’s morning program will feature interviews with a number of leading AANHPI figures, including astronaut Amanda Nguyen , who has the distinction of being the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman to visit the final frontier. Additional stories covering subjects like book bans and small business successiona plans will appear on GMA’s digital arm as well as ABC News Digital.

CBS News

CNN

First of All with Victor Blackwell: The May 4 episode of Blackwell’s series will feature an interview with Chinatown Art Brigade member Betty Yu about using art to create social change.

NBCUniversal News Group

: The NBCNews.com vertical will launch the AANHPI Vote series, exploring the issues affecting AANHPI voters in the 2024 elections. NBC: Today and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will feature multiple AANHPI-related stories, most notably an exploration of a national park that used to be a World War II-era Japanese American incarceration camp. Additional reports will stream on NBC News Now.

PBS NewsHour

