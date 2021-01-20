CBS | Morning Shows

A Look Back at Amanda Gorman’s Compositions for CBS This Morning

By A.J. Katz Comment

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman captured the attention of the country (and the world) with the reading of her original composition The Hill We Climb at Wednesday’s 59th presidential inauguration ceremony. But what you might know is that 22-year-old has previously commissioned five poems for CBS This Morning since 2018.

In June 2019, the show asked the artist to compose a poem in honor of Independence Day. She was joined by the Boston Pops for an original collaboration.

Here’s Gorman this past spring performing The Miracle of Morning. She’s even wearing clothes in the morning show’s signature yellow and white color scheme during her performance.

Back in June, Gorman performed a poem for CBS This Morning about the Black Lives Matter movement:

CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason spoke with Gorman on Tuesday in advance of her historic inauguration day performance.

WATCH:

