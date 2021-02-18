A Change to Our Comments Policy

As some of you have noticed, we recently disabled comments across three of Adweek’s blogs: AgencySpy, TVNewser and TVSpy.

We made this change, which has been long in the works, to bring these sites more in line with the rest of Adweek’s editorial, which had previously disabled comments on individual stories.

Regular readers will recall we switched from the Disqus commenting platform to Facebook several years ago. Since that change the number of regular commentators has steadily decreased. We know that some AgencySpy, TVNewser and TVSpy readers will be disappointed by this change. Know that we’ll continue delivering the same great stories you have come to expect from us over the years, and we hope you continue to visit us regularly.

And don’t hesitate to reach out here if you have a comment or question.