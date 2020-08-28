A 2-Minute Pro-Joe Biden Ad Runs Towards End of Tucker Carlson’s RNC Coverage, and Before ABC, NBC, CBS Start Their Coverage

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign did a little trolling of President Trump last night, buying national air time on four major TV networks carrying the final night of the RNC: Top-rated Fox News, ABC, NBC and CBS.

The two-minute-long pro-Joe Biden spot, titled Keep Up, aired on Fox News from 8:55-8:57 p.m. ET, just before Tucker Carlson signed off, and minutes before Sean Hannity took over. As the image to the right shows, the ad was shown in a split screen, seemingly drowning out a chunk of speech being given by Trump’s social media czar Dan Scavino.

Buying 2 minutes of time on Tucker Carlson Tonight –a show which has lost more than its fair share of advertisers over the years for reasons we’ve documented ad nauseum on this site– is a bit of an interesting move by the Biden campaign. They’re technically spending money on a show and a host they collectively loathe.

WATCH:

The spot didn’t air exclusively on Fox News. aired on NBC from 9:57-9:59 p.m. ET, right after the conclusion of Law and Order and before the start of NBC’s studio coverage, anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie.

The spot aired on ABC from 9:53-9:56 ET. It was the second spot to air after the conclusion of the game show To Tell the Truth, and before ABC’s studio coverage anchored by George Stephanopoulos , David Muir, Linsey Davis.

The spot aired on CBS from 9:53-9:55 p.m. ET, right after the conclusion of the unscripted competition show Love Island.

