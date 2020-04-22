Kristen Welker Avoids Getting Crushed by 2 Massive Pieces of Lighting Equipment, Continues to Report

Kristen Welker showed cat-like reflexes during a live hit this afternoon on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Welker was delivering a report from outside the White House on a windy Washington, D.C., day when suddenly two big pieces of technical equipment fell dangerously close to her.

WATCH:

Kristen Welker manages to avoid two falling lights and continue reporting at the same time.pic.twitter.com/dhun5fzwfK — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 22, 2020

A pro’s pro, Welker kept her composure despite the accident, acting like it was no big deal. Mitchell, on the other hand, was a bit more freaked. She interrupted to ask Welker if she was OK.

“We’re OK. It fell in front of me. It’s OK,” Welker said, before delivering the rest of her report like everything was normal.

Welker would later acknowledge what happened.

Give her a tryout, Coach Peterson.

