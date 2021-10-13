2021 Meet the Press Film Festival Will be a Hybrid Event with In-Person Screenings in LA and Virtual Screenings Online

If it’s Thursday (yes, Thursday), it’s Meet the Press…at the movies.

Short documentary films from the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong and Israel will be featured at the 5th annual Meet the Press Film Festival on Thursday, Nov. 11 in Los Angeles.

The event will take place as part of AFI Fest with in-person screenings in LA, along with virtual screenings online.

This year’s festival, which once again will be presented in collaboration with the American Film Institute, will feature 15 short documentary films from the four aforementioned countries that spotlight pressing issues facing modern society, ranging from racial and gender equality, immigration and democracy, to criminal justice and police reform among others.

Each screening will include a panel discussion with the filmmaker(s), moderated by NBC News correspondents and anchors, including MTP moderator Chuck Todd, as well as colleagues Andrea Mitchell, Jacob Soboroff, Shaq Brewster, Ali Vitali and Morgan Radford. The conversations following each program will be for both virtual and in-person audiences.

During its inaugural year, the MTP Film Festival showcased 16 short documentaries exploring a variety of issues, and three of the films were nominated for Oscars. Last year’s festival featured nearly two-dozen short-length documentaries focusing on issues like immigration, voting rights and gun control, just weeks before the midterms. They hailed from HBO, Netflix, The New York Times and filmmakers from across the country.

Here’s a description of what attendees can expect to see at the 5th annual festival, and the first one held in Hollywood: