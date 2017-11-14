Scoreboard: Monday, November 13

25-54 demographic (Live +SD)
- Total day: FNC: 360 | CNN: 268 | MSNBC: 280 | HLN: 76
- Primetime: FNC: 568 | CNN: 374 | MSNBC: 541 | HLN: 68
|4p:
|5p:
|6p:
|7p:
|8p:
|9p:
|10p:
|11p:
|FNC
|Cavuto:
297
|Five:
371
|Baier:
392
|MacCallum:
430
|Carlson:
627
|Hannity:
605
|Ingraham:
471
|Bream:
329
|CNN
|Tapper:
275
|Blitzer:
299
|Blitzer:
320
|Burnett:
379
|Cooper:
409
|Cooper:
375
|Lemon:
338
|Lemon:
271
|MSNBC
|Wallace:
265
|MTPDaily:
280
|Melber:
284
|Matthews:
414
|Hayes:
447
|Maddow:
671
|O’Donnell:
506
|Wlms:
401
|HLN
|Michaela:
28
|RllyHpnd:
40
|RllyHpnd:
46
|S.E.Cupp:
35
|Banfield:
37
|RllyHpnd:
68
|Files:
99
|Files:
174
Total Viewers (Live +SD)
- Total day: FNC: 1.729 | CNN: 802 | MSNBC: 1.319 | HLN: 209
- Primetime: FNC: 2.644 | CNN: 999 | MSNBC: 2.452 | HLN: 207
|4p:
|5p:
|6p:
|7p:
|8p:
|9p:
|10p:
|11p:
|FNC
|Cavuto:
1.418
|Five:
2.277
|Baier:
2.353
|MacCallum:
2.230
|Carlson:
2.877
|Hannity:
2.856
|Ingraham:
2.198
|Bream:
1.290
|CNN
|Tapper:
971
|Blitzer:
1.001
|Blitzer:
901
|Burnett:
1.057
|Cooper:
1.136
|Cooper:
954
|Lemon:
903
|Lemon:
715
|MSNBC
|Wallace:
1.297
|MTPDaily:
1.331
|Melber:
1.477
|Matthews:
2.022
|Hayes:
2.011
|Maddow:
3.016
|O’Donnell:
2.326
|Wlms:
1.623
|HLN
|Michaela:
81
|RllyHpnd:
76
|RllyHpnd:
100
|S.E.Cupp:
91
|Banfield:
163
|RllyHpnd:
182
|Files:
277
|Files:
374