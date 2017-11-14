Ratings

Scoreboard: Monday, November 13

25-54 demographic (Live +SD)

  • Total day: FNC: 360 | CNN: 268 | MSNBC: 280 | HLN: 76
  • Primetime: FNC: 568 | CNN: 374 | MSNBC: 541 | HLN: 68
4p: 5p: 6p: 7p: 8p: 9p: 10p: 11p:
FNC Cavuto:
297		 Five:
371		 Baier:
392		 MacCallum:
430		 Carlson:
627		 Hannity:
605		 Ingraham:
471		 Bream:
329
CNN Tapper:
275		 Blitzer:
299		 Blitzer:
320		 Burnett:
379		 Cooper:
409		 Cooper:
375		 Lemon:
338		 Lemon:
271
MSNBC Wallace:
265		 MTPDaily:
280		 Melber:
284		 Matthews:
414		 Hayes:
447		 Maddow:
671		 O’Donnell:
506		 Wlms:
401
HLN Michaela:
28		 RllyHpnd:
40		 RllyHpnd:
46		 S.E.Cupp:
35		 Banfield:
37		 RllyHpnd:
68		 Files:
99		 Files:
174

Total Viewers (Live +SD)

  • Total day: FNC: 1.729 | CNN: 802 | MSNBC: 1.319 | HLN: 209
  • Primetime: FNC: 2.644 | CNN: 999 | MSNBC: 2.452 | HLN: 207
4p: 5p: 6p: 7p: 8p: 9p: 10p: 11p:
FNC Cavuto:
1.418		 Five:
2.277		 Baier:
2.353		 MacCallum:
2.230		 Carlson:
2.877		 Hannity:
2.856		 Ingraham:
2.198		 Bream:
1.290
CNN Tapper:
971		 Blitzer:
1.001		 Blitzer:
901		 Burnett:
1.057		 Cooper:
1.136		 Cooper:
954		 Lemon:
903		 Lemon:
715
MSNBC Wallace:
1.297		 MTPDaily:
1.331		 Melber:
1.477		 Matthews:
2.022		 Hayes:
2.011		 Maddow:
3.016		 O’Donnell:
2.326		 Wlms:
1.623
HLN Michaela:
81		 RllyHpnd:
76		 RllyHpnd:
100		 S.E.Cupp:
91		 Banfield:
163		 RllyHpnd:
182		 Files:
277		 Files:
374

