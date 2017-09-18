Laura Ingraham Gets Fox News Show at 10 p.m.; Sean Hannity Moves to 9 p.m.

A month after Matt Drudge first reported that Laura Ingraham was joining Fox News’s prime time, the network confirms the conservative radio talk show host is getting her own show.

The Ingraham Angle will air at 10 p.m. ET, which means Sean Hannity‘s show will move back to its original 9 p.m. timeslot, and The Five moves back to its original 5 p.m. ET slot.

Ingraham’s show debuts Oct. 30, but the Hannity and The Five moves happen next week. Rotating hosts will anchor the 10 p.m. hour for the 5 weeks prior to Ingraham’s launch.

“We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans,” said Fox News president of programming Suzanne Scott. “Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”

Ingraham has been a contributor to Fox News for more than a decade. Her 2010 contract made her Bill O’Reilly‘s primary fill in. Before Fox, Ingraham worked for CBS News as well as MSNBC. For the NBC News cable channel she hosted a show called Watch It! in the late 1990s.

“After a decade working at Fox News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the prime time line-up,” said Ingraham in a statement. “Martha, Tucker and Sean have proven that they understand the pulse of America across the political and the cultural spectrum. I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation.”

Ingraham’s name had often come up in the context of Pres. Trump’s communication’s team, but with this new deal with Fox News, she’ll be staying put in media.

