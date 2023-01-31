Yasmin Vossoughian Returns to MSNBC After Health Scare

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

MSNBC welcomed Yasmin Vossoughian back to the anchor chair on Saturday after a lengthy medical absence that saw her being hospitalized with pericarditis and myocarditis stemming from the common cold.

Vossoiughian spoke about her entire journey at length during a heart health segment on her MSNBC Reports show, which airs weekends from 2-4 p.m. ET.

It all started on December 20 when she started to experience chest pains, saying that they “waxed and waned over a period of 10 days.”

Vossoiughian went to urgent care on December 30 and was told she had reflux, which she didn’t totally believe. The following day she woke up with severe pains in her chest and left shoulder; thinking it was a heart attack, Vossoiughian and her husband went to the emergency room, where the actual problem was discovered.

She was diagnosed with pericarditis, inflammation of the lining of her heart brought on by the common cold virus.

Vossoiughian further explained how tough of a January she had, detailing her recovery efforts and the additional setback she had with the discovery that she had also been diagnosed with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle.

Again, all of this was brought on by the common cold.

To better explain what happened to her, Vossoiughian brought on Dr. Greg Katz, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Hospital, who has been with her throughout the ordeal, to provide additional insight into what exactly transpired and why it went down the way it did.

You can watch the entire segment below: