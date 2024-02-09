Wolf Blitzer’s Appearance on His Show Cut Short After Apparent On-Air Distress

All was going well on Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer until the final 20 minutes of the show when an alarming situation involving Blitzer occurred.

During a breaking news segment on the special counsel report, Blitzer was interviewing Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin when he appeared distressed. Blitzer, who appeared on a split screen with Raskin, looked like he was about to throw up as the interview went along.

Sensing and seeing Blitzer’s distress, the Situation Room control room quickly pulled away from him, with Raskin remaining on the screen, unaware of the unfolding events. With Raskin still talking, CNN abruptly went to commercials, and after a prolonged period, the show resumed with Paula Reid in the anchor chair.

On @CNNSitRoom, it appears @wolfblitzer started retching during an interview with @RepRaskin (D-MD), who was unaware of the event. @CNN cut away from the interview and returned after a long break with Chief Legal Affairs correspondent @PaulaReidCNN in the anchor chair. 📺 pic.twitter.com/HQtIO1NYPT — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 8, 2024

CNN released a statement at that time saying, “Wolf wasn’t feeling 100% while anchoring Thursday night. He looks forward to being back in the Situation Room and appreciates the well wishes.”

Later that night, Blitzer took to social media to let viewers know he was doing well.

I’m fine! Thanks for the well wishes. I’ll see you back in the Situation Room soon. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) February 9, 2024

There’s no word on whether Blitzer will anchor Friday’s edition of The Situation Room.