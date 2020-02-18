With Super Tuesday 2 Weeks Away, ABC Signs KNSD-TV’s Alex Presha as a Multi-Platform Reporter

KNSD-TV’s Alex Presha is moving across the country to join ABC News as a multi-platform reporter, based out of the network’s Washington bureau.

Presha was the political reporter for NBC’s San Diego affiliate, and host of its political affairs program, Politically Speaking. On that program, Presha interviewed several 2020 Democratic candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer. While in San Diego, he also covered the campaign finance case of then-Rep. Duncan Hunter, as well as the war crimes trial of retired Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher.

Prior his tenure at KNSD, Presha was a producer at MSNBC, where he reported on the 2016 presidential campaign, and produced reporting on the New Hampshire primary, the pipeline protests in Standing Rock, ND, and the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march.

“We look forward to Alex’s reporting, insights and analysis having an immediate impact in helping our audience understand the news and what it means for them,” ABC News vp and Washington bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger said in an internal note to staff.

