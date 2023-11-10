Wilfred Frost’s Sky News Series to Stream on NBC News Now

CNBC-turned Sky News anchor Wilfred Frost is taking his daily program to the NBC News Now streaming network.

Sky News Today with Wilfred Frost will debut on NBC News Now this coming Monday, Nov. 13 at 5 a.m. ET, expanding the platform’s daily weekday lineup with an internationally-based news program.

The program features international breaking news, on-the-ground and in-depth reporting from Sky News’ correspondents and interviews with key newsmakers. Frost is the anchor of Sky News Today, as well as a contributor for NBC News, CNBC and MSNBC.

“Amid unrelenting and consequential news events from around the world, we are pleased to partner with our colleagues at Sky News in bringing the most informative premium news from top journalists across the globe to our viewers,” said NBC News EVP and executive in charge of NBC News Now Janelle Rodriguez said in a statement.

Sky News Group chairman David Rhodes added, “We’re delighted that Sky News Today with Wilfred Frost will be NBC News NOW’s first programme originating from out of the U.S., and that more people around the world will be able to watch our award-winning journalism.”

Son of the legendary British TV host and journalist David Frost, Wilfred Frost followed his late father into TV journalism, joining CNBC in 2014 as co-anchor of the 5 a.m. ET program Worldwide Exchange. He transitioned to CNBC’s afternoon program Closing Bell in March 2018 and co-anchored the show until mid-February 2022; when he gave up his full-time duties at CNBC and joined Sky News in London shortly after.

NBC News Now ad-supported streaming platform featuring more live original hours than any other streaming news network. The addition of Sky News Today with Wilfred Frost – NBC News Now’s first program originating from outside the U.S. – marks over 12-plus live weekday hours of hard news coverage.