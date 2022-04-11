Whoopi Goldberg Will Be Gone From The View ‘For a While’

ABC’s The View kicked off the week by announcing that co-host Whoopi Goldberg will be “gone for a while.”

Her on-air colleague Joy Behar revealed the news at the top of the broadcast. “If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making,” said Behar. “She will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing. So she’s gone for a while.”

Goldberg is in Scotland for the next few weeks filming Anansi Boys, a new six-episode series from Prime Video that’s set throughout contemporary London and follows a cast of characters in a story that stretches from the UK to Florida, the Caribbean, and the mythical World Before Time.

Goldberg has been cast as Bird Woman, God of Birds and one the show’s key antagonists. Her filming schedule includes a hiatus week for The View (week of April 18).

The View was co-hosted this morning by Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and guest-host former White House comms director Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar has moved over to Goldberg’s chair, taking on the role of moderator.