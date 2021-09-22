Whoopi Goldberg Signs New Four-Year Deal to Remain Co-Host on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has finalized a new deal to remain as a co-host on The View.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Goldberg’s new deal to remain on the legendary ABC daytime panel show lasts four seasons. The deal covers the recently launched 25th season and will see her remain on the show through season 28. THR says financial details for the deal are not available.

ABC News did not comment.

Goldberg is currently in her 15th season with The View, and she co-hosts the show’s 25th season alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Ana Navarro continues in her role as guest co-host, making regular appearances throughout the season. There’s also a rotating co-host filling in for Meghan McCain, who left the show at the end of last season. The guest co-hosts include her mother, Cindy McCain, President Biden’s nominee for ambassador to U.N. food and agricultural programs. Others include former Utah congresswoman Mia Love (who was at the table premiere week), former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, CNN commentator S.E. Cupp, former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, former Fox News host and contributor Eboni K. Williams, CNN contributor and writer at The Federalist Mary Katharine Ham, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah, former Bravo personality Cameran Eubanks and former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Additionally, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who co-hosted in season 18, will join Goldberg on The View podcast, Behind the Table, on Oct. 5.