Whoopi Goldberg Shouts Down Protesters During Ted Cruz Interview

ABC’s The View is no stranger to controversy. Sometimes, the co-hosts go after one another and the proceedings can get intense. That wasn’t the case this time around. On Monday, it was the studio audience going after the guest and co-hosts.

Protesters interrupted the panel program multiple times today during a live interview with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz was on the show to promote his new book, and while he was answering a question about federal spending policy, loud shouting could be heard emanating from the live, studio audience. As the shouts continued, co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to interrupt and address the protestors:

“Excuse me! Ladies! Excuse us! Let us do our job!” said Goldberg. “We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go. You gotta go. You got to let us do our job.”

The View then went to commercial. However, when the show returned, more members of the audience started shouting, with the hosts suggesting that this time, the protestors were raising concerns about climate change, rather than about Cruz himself.

“They’re accusing us of not covering climate change,” said Sunny Hostin.

Protesters start trying to shout down Ted Cruz while he’s on The View. They’re apparently accusing the hosts of not covering climate change. Whoopi Goldberg kicks the protesters out. pic.twitter.com/Lg6zzU9X19 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

Ted Cruz INTERRUPTED by Climate Protesters during his Interview on THE VIEW. Eventually the show was muted and sent to a commercial break. Here is what was happening in the audience.pic.twitter.com/KeRo9OEEv0 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 24, 2022

“Three members of the audience interrupted The View today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate,” an ABC News spokesperson told TVNewser. “They were promptly escorted out by security.”