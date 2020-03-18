What’s Your Best Advice For Broadcasting and Producing From Home?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen, and the government directs Americans to practice a “social distance” of at least 6 feet apart to “flatten the curve” on COVID-19 transmission, you’ve probably noticed a number of TV newsers broadcasting from home.

And for many, those home broadcasts might not end any time soon.

This is no easy feat, even for the most experienced of broadcasters. Yes, Today’s Savannah Guthrie had the help of her husband this morning, but not all TV newsers have that luxury on a daily basis.

That’s why we need your help. For the broadcasters, past and present: What are some tips you can give your colleagues when it comes to broadcasting from home? A lot of folks are new to this, and it has become a bit stressful.

Despite the rivalries, at least among the executives, television news is a big fraternity/sorority, right? (Or have I been inside for too long?) Why not provide your colleagues (as well as readers) with some advice and best practices when it comes to broadcasting from the friendly confines of their respective homes.

In order to send us your tips and advice on broadcasting from home, email us at tvnewser@adweek.com—or post advice on your Twitter account, using the hashtag #AskNewsers—and we’ll share everyone’s best suggestions later this week.

We’re turning #AskNewsers into a regular feature, soliciting advice about a different topic each week, and hope you participate. We think it will prove useful for the entire industry.

Comments