What You Should Know About Premiere of Jen Psaki’s New MSNBC Show

MSNBC unveiled the timeslot, (weekends at 12 p.m. ET), show logo (pictured right) and first guests for its newest series Inside With Jen Psaki Friday during the TV newser’s conversation with comedienne Chelsea Handler at this year’s SXSW.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are the show’s first three guests, appearing on the debut broadcast Sunday, March 19.

MSNBC says Psaki’s new program, which will air on MSNBC and stream the following day on Peacock, will leverage her wide-ranging expertise to tackle the week’s most significant issues, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers.

She will break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital, from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine.

Psaki was the Biden administration’s first White House Press Secretary, serving in that role for 16 months, leaving in May 2022.

Alex Lupica will executive produce Inside With Jen Psaki, which will feature a recurring segment, Weekend Routine, where the host will pull back the curtain on the everyday lives of notable lawmakers and influential thought leaders. She will shadow each newsmaker as they go through their usual activities, discussing their work, careers and personal lives, spotlighting a unique and often unseen side.

Psaki joined MSNBC last fall and, in that time, has made regular appearances across the network and was also part of its 2022 midterm election coverage in November.