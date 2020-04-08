What Are You Doing to Decompress and Take a Breather While Covering COVID-19?

For the first installment of our #AskNewsers feature, we caught up with newscasters and producers who had just started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and got their advice on best practices and their overall experience during that first week.

Last week, we spoke with a number of newsers who have been broadcasting or producing from home for a couple weeks now, and learned about the upgrades they had made to their makeshift home studios.

It’s a high-stress time for everyone in the news industry, more so than usual. With that in mind, for the fourth installment of our #AskNewsers feature, we want to hear what you’re doing to decompress and take a breather on a daily basis.

In order to send us information about what you’re doing to compress each day, email us at tvnewser@adweek.com—or post advice on your Twitter account, using the hashtag #AskNewsers—and we’ll share everyone’s best tips next week.

Comments