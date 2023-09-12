Week of September 4 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Is No. 1 During Holiday-Shortened Week

World News Tonight with David Muir delivered another win for ABC this past week.

The Nielsen ratings juggernaut averaged 7.55 million total viewers and 1.175 million A25-54 viewers during the week starting on Labor Day — September 4, 2023. According to live plus same day data from Nielsen, the show’s 7.55 million average is -4% from what the newscast averaged the previous week (August 28), while its 1.175 million average in the demo is -1% from the week earlier.

Relative to the same week in 2022, World News Tonight improved +3% in total viewers but -7% in A25-54 viewers, as World News Tonight continues its trend of losing viewers under 55 on an annual basis.

Despite this mixed trend, with this past week’s performance, ABC’s evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 249 of the past 250 weeks in average total viewers—and 178 of the last 180 weeks among Adults 25-54.

Elsewhere on broadcast news, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 6.13 million total viewers and 1.06 million A25-54 viewers for the week of Sept. 4, -6% and -5%, respectively, from the week prior.

NBC Nightly News, still the second-most-watched show across broadcast and cable, also shed viewers from the year-ago week, -2% in total viewers and -6% in A25-54 viewers.

Additionally, NBC Nightly News’ weekday episodes on YouTube drew roughly 1.2 million total views and 948,000 total viewers this past week.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged more than 4.43 million total viewers and 661,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of September 4. That’s a loss of -7% in total viewers and -13% in A25-54 viewers from the previous week. CBS Evening News shed only -0.4% in total viewers but -7% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week.

NBC Nightly News’ Nielsen ratings for the week of Sept. 4 were was based on a three-day average (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday) due to retitling on Monday and Thursday. ABC World News Tonight’s Nielsen ratings for the week of Sept. 4 were based on only a two-day average (Wednesday and Thursday) due to retitling Labor Day Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

CBS Evening News, on the other hand, counted its newscast’s ratings for all five days of the week, including the traditionally low-rated Labor Day holiday.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of September 4, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,550,000 6,127,000 4,434,000 • A25-54: 1,175,000 1,060,000 661,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/4/23), Previous Week (w/o 8/28/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/5/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-9/10/23) and Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-9/11/2023). Live. Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.