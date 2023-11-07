Week of Oct. 30 Cable Ranker: Fox News Edges ESPN for Primetime Crown, But Sheds Viewers From Comparable Weeks

Below, our basic cable ranker and cable news programming report for the week of October 30, 2023. The most notable news story of the week remains the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

NETWORKS

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, Fox News Channel retains its usual position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

In total day viewing, FNC averaged 1.28 million total viewers, No. 1 on all of basic cable, and 148,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 2 on all of basic cable, behind live sports-focused ESPN. The 1.28 million and 148,000 are -9% and -15%, respectively, from what Fox averaged for the week prior (week of Oct. 23, 2023).

In primetime, Fox News moved up to No. 1 on basic cable in average total viewers (1.86 million) bypassing ESPN (1.74 million). However, the network dropped to No. 6 in the key A25-54 demo (203,000), behind live sports-focused ESPN, USA, TNT, Hallmark and TBS. While more than CNN and MSNBC combined, Fox News’ 1.86 million total primetime viewer average for the week is -10% from what the network averaged the previous week, and its 203,000 A25-54 average in primetime is -15% from the week prior.

MSNBC, like Fox News, saw a dip in viewing this past week. The network averaged 1.16 million total primetime viewers and just 110,000 A25-54 viewers in the daypart for the week of Oct. 30, -7% and -11%, respectively, from what the network averaged the previous week. MSNBC’s 1.16 million total primetime viewer average for the week is No. 3 on all of basic cable (behind Fox News and ESPN) up one spot from the week prior, and its 110,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average is No. 20 on all of basic cable, down three spots from the week prior.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 822,000 total viewers and 87,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 30, -9% and -14%, respectively, from the week prior. The 822,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable (behind FNC), steady from the prior week, while the 87,000 A25-54 average is No. 10 on all of basic cable, down three spots from the week prior.

After a hot streak, CNN the most substantial week-to-week audience drop-off out of cable news’ big three. The network averaged 554,000 total viewers and 127,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, -27% and -33% respectively, from what the network averaged the previous week. The 554,000 total primetime viewer average from last week places CNN at No. 14 on all of basic cable, down six spots from the week before, and the 127,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 7 on all of basic cable, up one spot from the week before.

CNN also saw a dip in total day viewing. The network averaged 492,000 total viewers and 99,000 A25-54 viewers, -20% and -25%, respectively, from the week prior. The 492,000 total viewer average places CNN tied with TBS at No. 10 on all of basic cable, down six spots from the week prior, while the 99,000 A25-54 average places CNN also at No. 7 on all of basic cable, down two spots from the week prior.

Fox News, MSNBC and CNN trended poorly relative to the week before. Did the networks also perform poorly against the year-ago week? Fox News didn’t trend well. The network is -24% in total primetime viewers, -36% in the primetime demo, -21% in total day viewers and -32% in the total day demo vs. the week of Oct. 31, 2022.

CNN and MSNBC, conversely, continue to trend in the right direction on an annual basis. Despite the week-to-week drop-off, CNN is +19% in total primetime viewers, +27% in the primetime demo, +14% in total day viewers and +15% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC is +15% in total primetime viewers, +10% in the primetime demo, +22% in total day viewers and +18% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week.

Week of Oct. 30 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,859,000 1,162,000 554,000 • A25-54: 203,000 110,000 127,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,281,000 822,000 492,000 • A25-54: 148,000 87,000 99,000

Below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by Total Viewers and followed by Adults 25-54.

Week of Oct. 30 (Total Viewers)

Week of Oct. 30 (Adults 25-54)

PROGRAMMING

As per Nielsen live plus same day data, Fox News had the six most-watched daily cable news offerings for the second consecutive week, led once again by The Five, averaging 2.97 million total viewers at 5 p.m.

Jesse Watters Primetime secured second place among all daily cable news shows with a 2.511 million total viewer average at 8 p.m., followed by Hannity (2.29 million at 9 p.m.), Special Report with Bret Baier (2.22 million at 6 p.m.), The Ingraham Angle (2.14 million at 7 p.m.) and Gutfeld! (two million at 10 p.m.).

MSNBC’s two-hour show Deadline: White House is the most-watched non-Fox News cable news offering for the week, coming in at No. 7 with a 1.73 million total viewer average at 4-6 p.m.

Fox News boasts 13 of the top 15 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54, including each of the top 13. The Five (289,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (269,000), Gutfeld! (264,000), Hannity (256,000) and Special Report (227,000) rounds out the top five.

MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber is the top-rated non-Fox News cable news show in the A25-54 demo. It finished No. 14 this past week with a 174,000 average in the measurement at 6 p.m.